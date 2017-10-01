Dunmore Recycling Facility's new logo incorporates 'bluebells' connection to Hennebry's Cross

Dunmore Recycling & Waste Disposal Centre welcomed members of the Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) for Environmental Protection, Water Services and Energy last week to launch the recycling centre's new logo and new information leaflet.

The new logo incorporates its connection to the beautiful bluebell installation at the nearby Hennebry's Cross roundabout, which the centre sponsored to mark its 2014 success on being crowned Repak's Recycling Centre of the Year.

First opened in 2004 as an extension of Dunmore Landfill, the centre was adapted in 2010 after the landfill closed to cater both for waste disposal and recycling. It provides a friendly, low cost waste management service to Kilkenny City and surrounding area.

The centre is a hive of activity, with over 40,000 customers last year. The centre continues to respond to the local community's needs, reflecting the expanding number of waste streams like food waste, garden waste and bulky waste including mattresses.

The SPC members which includes both elected members and representatives from interested groups enjoyed the tour of the centre before commencing their SPC meeting to discuss issues including waste management and the upcoming public consultation of the draft litter management plan.