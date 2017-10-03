Garden equipment stolen during burglary at Carrigeen GAA Club

Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating a break in at Carigeen GAA Club in Mooncoin.

The burglary took place overnight on September 27 and a quantity of garden equipment was stolen including two pairs of Tannaka hedge trimmers and tools. A front door of a shed was forced open during the burglary.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious or anyone who is approached by persons selling equipment matching the description to contact them on (056) 7754150