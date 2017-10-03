Youth injured in unprovoked attack in fast food outlet in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an unprovoked assault on a youth in a fast food restaurant on Sunday evening.

The 15-year-old was sitting down in the premises when he was approached by an unknown female who said something to him, which he did not understand.

She then returned to sit down with another male and a short time later the male approached the youth and assaulted him.

The injured party was punched in the face and chest in the attack which was described by gardaí as 'totally unprovoked[.

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.