South Kilkenny campaign calls for First Aid to be mandatory for teachers

A new campaign has started in south Kilkenny calling for First Aid training to be made compulsory for all teachers.

A mother from Ferrybank has launched a petition, which already has over 2,000 signatures. At Wednesday's meeting of the Piltown Municipal District, Cllr Melissa O’ Neill said she had been contacted to help the campaign.

The Independent councillor produced a petition which she offered to those in attendance to sign. She also said she had placed the item on the agenda for an upcoming full council meeting.

“It’s a local lady here in Ferrybank,” she said.

“All teachers do not currently have first aid traning, and are not able to treat them or give CPR. I’m asking the members to support this."

Cllr O’ Neill said 15 people die every day from Suddent Death Syndrome, and around 100 children every year. She said the campaign was even more relevant in the south Kilkenny area given the cardiac situation there.