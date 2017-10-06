Minister visits Stephen's Barracks in Kilkenny to open state of the art facilities

A state-of-the-art new garage was opened recently at James Stephens Army Barracks by the Minister with Responsibility for Defence Mr. Paul Kehoe.

The new transport maintenance workshop is capable of servicing and repairing all vehicles on location in Stephens Barracks.

The garage boasts vehicle lifts and a diagnostic machine, with the latest software which can diagnose and rectify engine problems and will ‘vastly improve maintenance and repair capabilities for the unit,’ according to an army spokesperson.

“This insures that vehicle off road time is kept to a minimum and assists in insuring that the Unit maintains its fleet in serviceable condition to assist with all requirements placed on it from aiding in times of adverse weather of flooding and snow to gorse firefighting; aid to the Garda Síochana on searches, to the prison service with prisoner escorts and the HSE to get staff to the elderly and infirmed during adverse weather.

The fleet in barracks covers over one million kilometres on road driving a year and the challenges of maintaining the vehicles in a safe roadworthy condition will be greatly assisted by the technology now available to the fitter staff.

The barracks has been located in Kilkenny since 1801 and the addition of the garage will insure that the 3rd Infantry Battalion will be ready to meet the challenges with confidence whether its during periods of flooding or snow; aid to the Garda Síochan and the prison service the fitter detachment personnel are fully equipped to the highest standard.