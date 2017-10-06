Older people in Kilkenny gather for a day of important discussion, lunch and music

Hundreds of older people have gathered in the Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny City today for a day of discussion, information, lunch, and music as part of Kilkenny Seniors Forum and Age Alliance.

The event is being chaired by John Coonan of the Kilkenny Seniors Forum. Addressing the conference this morning, Mr Coonan said the aims of the forum are to ensure that Kilkenny is - and continues to be - a great place to grow old.

Local businesses, groups, and organisations had viewing and information stands to display their goods and services. Members of the Gardai and other services were also on hand to offer advice.

Minister for State John Paul Phelan opened the event, and then left early due to another committment. The guest speakers this morning were Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Collette Byrne, who this year took over the role of Chairperson of Kilkenny Age alliance from Nicky Brennan, and Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council David Fitzgerald.

Among the speakers due to speak today are: Pat Mcloughlin, Chair of Alzheimer’s Soceity of Ireland; Deirdre Dunne, from the St Luke’s Steering group which has done tremendous work towards making our Hospital on the Freshford road age friendly; and Seamus Nugent, will inform the gathering of the initiatives Kilkenny Sports Partnership have available.

The event is free to members, and an a raffle with lots of exciting prizes will be held. Later on, attendees will enjoy a three-course meal and the afternoon will be one of entertainment as local musician John Travers plays the music, songs and games to make it a day to remember.