Work to begin on Thomastown/Inistioge water supply scheme upgrade

Minister of State John Paul Phelan will be on hand this morning to turn the sod for the beginning of construction on a new water supply scheme upgrade for Inistioge/Thomastown.

The project represents a €10 million investment by Irish Water. Upon completion, residents, businesses and the agricultural community in Thomastown, Inistioge and the surrounding rural areas will benefit from improved drinking water quality, reduced disruptions to supply, and improved security of supply and water pressure.

The work will also facilitate the removal of the Inistioge scheme from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.