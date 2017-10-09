Minister turns sod on €10m water scheme upgrade for Thomastown/Inistioge

Work has begun this morning on a new €10 million project to upgrade the Inistioge and Thomastown water supply schemes.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government John Paul Phelan was in Thomastown to turn the sod on the project at a special ceremony this morning. Irish Water, in partnership with Kilkenny County Council,says the investment will bring significant improvements to water quality in the area.

The project will target water quality and supply issues and will ultimately enable the removal of the Inistioge supply from the EPA’s Remedial Action List. It will also enhance the supply and treatment capacity at Thomastown.

The Inistioge and Thomastown Water Supply Schemes currently operate independently, serving populations of 1,390 and 2,647 respectively. As part of this investment, it is proposed to link the two networks and supply the entire network from the Thomastown source. This will mean that the existing vulnerable source supplying Inistioge can be abandoned, thereby removing water quality issues that have led to that supply being included on the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

Ward and Burke Construction Ltd will carry out these works on behalf of Irish Water. The work is currently progressing and will take approximately 18 months to complete. It will include the following elements:

“This is a very significant investment and I am delighted to be here to turn the sod on a project which will have many benefits for this area," he said.

"In carrying out this work, Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council will ensure that the people of Thomastown and Inistioge have access to a safe, secure and reliable supply of drinking water, with the added benefit of removing the Inistioge supply from the Remedial Action List.”

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council David Fitzgerald also said it was a very welcome investment by Irish Water in Inistioge and Thomastown.

"Not only will it ensure that the community has access to a safe drinking water supply but it will also provide the resilience in the supply to support ongoing economic development in this area," he said.

As part of this project, approximately 16km of pipeline will be laid in public roads. Detailed traffic management plans will be put in place and this work will be limited to short sections to minimise disruption to residents, businesses and road users.

The works will also involve some short-term water shut-offs for a number of hours in each area while the pipes are being connected to the system. The project team will advise the local community in advance of any planned works and all customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice in advance of any disruption to supply.

Contact details for the project team will be provided to local residents and businesses in the event they have any queries.