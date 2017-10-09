Kilkenny cancer support group forms new choir

Kilkenny Relay for Life have recently formed a choir, Hope Sings Eternal.

The choir is for people who are living with a cancer diagnosis and is also open to their friends and family.

The group meets every Thursday and it is aimed for people who enjoy singing and would like the social outlet alongside others who understand what it has been like to go through a cancer diagnosis.

It is hoped that the choir, will perform at the Relay of Hope Ceremony next year.

The group meets in the back room in Bollards on Kieran Street every Thursday at 8pm.

All are welcome. For more information contact Kate on 086 398 1047.