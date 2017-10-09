BREAKING: Jury sworn in as Kilkenny man pleads not guilty to attempting to murder sister

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a 33-year-old Kilkenny man accused of attempting to murder his sister in Dublin over a year ago.

Daniel O’Connell with an address at Rosemount, Newpark, County Kilkenny is charged with attempting to murder Olivia O’Connell at Scholarstown Park, Scholarstown Road, Knocklyon, Dublin 16 on April 25, 2016.

Mr O'Connell was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this morning (Monday) and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy swore a jury of six men and six women to hear the trial, which is due to begin tomorrow (Tuesday) and is expected to last two days.