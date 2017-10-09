Reminder: Sections of M9 motorway will close in Kilkenny this evening and tomorrow

Local motorists are being advised to keep in mind that two sections of the M9 motorway in Kilkenny will partially close this week for essential road maintenance.

The two sections are:

The M9 Northbound from Junction 9 Danesfort to Junction 7 Paulstown will be closed today ( Monday, October 9) from 5pm until 8pm tomorrow (Tuesday, October 10).

On Wednesday, October 11, the M9 Southbound will be closed from Junction 8 Kilkenny North to Junction 9 Danesfort from 8am to 8pm.

Kilkenny County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.