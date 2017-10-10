Cars targeted overnight in Mullinavat
Cars broken into at Lukeswell, Mullinavat
A number of cars were broken into yesterday evening in the Lukeswell area of Mullinavat.
Property was stolen from the vehicles between 9 and 10pm and gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.
This is the second time in recent weeks when cars have been targeted. A number of cars were also broken into in Paulstown earlier this month.
