€14,000 worth of cannabis seized by gardaí in Kilkenny City

Two men were arrested and questioned in relation to a substantial drugs seizure on the outskirts of the city over the weekend.

On Sunday evening detectives from the Drug Unit at Kilkenny Garda Station stopped a vehicle at Johnswell Road, Kilkenny.

During a routine stop and search approximately €560 worth of cocaine was seized.

In a follow up search of an area in the city a substantial quantity of cannabis herb to the value of €14,000 was seized.

The drugs have been sent to garda headquarters for forensic analysis.

Two males, in their twenties and thirties were arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act.

The men were quizzed and were subsequently released without charge pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station, while declining to comment on the seizure itself as the Garda investigation is ongoing stated that it was understandable that people living in Kilkenny City would be alarmed by the scale of the drug seizure in their community.

Comfort

“People should take some comfort from the fact that large scale seizures by gardaí during intelligence-led operations severely curtail drug supply in the areas impacted and make communities safer by reducing the number of young people’s lives likely to be devastated by drugs,” he said.



Anyone with information about the sale and supply of drugs in Kilkenny City is encouraged to contact gardaí in confidence on (056) 777 500.