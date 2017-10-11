Kilkenny councillors must allocate €80,000 for Ballyfoyle Road footpath

Kilkenny County Council says the onus is on members to allocate funding in the 2018 roads programme to complete a footpath on the Ballyfoyle Road.

At the September meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District, council officials told members the footpath would cost around €80,000 to complete and it would be put before members for consideration in the roads programme for next year.

A badly-needed footpath was put in place along the Ballyfoyle Road out as far as the Ring Road overpass in 2013, however, it simply ends at this point.

A 300m stretch of road with no paths and some bad bends continues out as far as a residential area of about 30 houses, including the Brooklawn estate.

Councillor David Fitzgerald said there was a petition with 171 signatures from residents on the Ballyfoyle Road and at Brooklawn calling for the footpath to be completed.

The residents are requesting that a new footpath be built out as far as the Brooklawn estate. The Council said at the meeting that it was up to members to allocate sufficient resources to carry out road safety measures on the busy road.

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Malcolm Noonan said: “It now falls back on us to allocate sufficient funds to extend a footpath into the city and to move to reduce speed limits on this very busy road.

“It has become very busy in recent years and I would now consider it to be part of suburban Kilkenny. We need to treat it as such with lighting, footpaths and speed limits.”

Residents also highlighted the condition of the Pike Lane linking the Ballyfoyle Road with the Castlecomer road.

They would like to see the speed limit of 50km/h extended further out the road, and that laybys be put in place on Pike Lane, which has been the scene of several near misses and minor accidents over the years.

Cllr Noonan added: “I waked the route with residents recently and it’s really not fit for purpose given the increase in traffic and the fact that it’s being used as a short cut into the city during peak times.

“It is a very historic old road and any works we do carry out need to show due regard for the hedgerows and old stone walls.”

He also said that road signage would also improve the safety of the area and he praised residents for the proactive and informed manner in which they engaged with councillors and the road engineering section of the Council on this issue.

“I hope now that we can make progress on these essential road safety measures over coming months and allocate enough in our roads budget to carry the work out to a high standard,” he added.