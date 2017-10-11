Council to investigate protecting Norman Gate in Kilkenny City

Kilkenny County Council will investigate the pedestrianisation of Abbey Street to protect Black Freren Gate - the last remaining Norman gate into the old town of Kilkenny.

A motion before the September meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District asked the council to “investigate the feasibility of the possible pedestrianisation or part-pedestrianisation of the street”.

The motion was put forward by Green Party Councillor, Malcolm Noonan, to recognise that Black Freren Gate is one of the most important upstanding remains of town defences.

He says the piece of architectural history is “vulnerable to a minor road traffic accident”.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Michael Doyle and chair of Kilkenny City MD.

Senior engineer at the Council, Seamus Kavanagh, says he had a good look at it there are nineteen parking spaces that would have to relocated and the council would have to look at where they fill those.

“Nineteen cars to relocate is not going to be easy but I will have a look and see what I can come up with,” Mr Kavanagh said.