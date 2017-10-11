Calls for public lighting at the "only school in Kilkenny" without it

A councillor has called the Vocational School in Knocktopher to be given a public light as there “will be an accident”.

Sinn Féin Councillor David Kennedy told a recent meeting of Kilkenny Municipal District that the school had “no lights”.

Cllr Kennedy said: “It's the only school in the county with no lights. There's a serious amount of traffic. There will be an accident."

Senior engineer at Kilkenny County Council, Shane Aylward, told members that the facility is “part of a school safety review”.

The council is uncertain as to what is at each school so they are carrying out the review to see what needs to be done and all works required are subject to funding.