Love Lane to get improved public lighting in Castlecomer

Simultaneous to the re-construction of the footpaths on Barrack Street, Castlecomer Love Lane is set to benefit from improved public lighting.

Cllr Maurice Shortall thanked the Council for the speed and understanding in particular Joe Daly, Senior Engineer.

“It was intended to upgrade to LED (white light) but because the lead delivery is a minimum of 8 weeks, it has been decided to install stronger SON (orange light).

"Should the upgrade prove to be inadequate the option of switching to LED will be examined," said Cllr Shortall.

Four poles are to receive 'Retrofit with new SON' which is orange lighting for the area.