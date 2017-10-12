Councillors set for site visit as New Ross bypass makes great progress

Construction work on the New Ross bypass is continuing apace, and the long-awaited road scheme is on course to be open in 2019.

At the October meeting of the Piltown Municipal District, executive officer Kevin Hanley told members he had spoken to project liaison manager Sean Dobbs, who had said now might be a good time for a site visit for local councillors. He proposed a half day in early November, as the tour takes about two hours - but a safety training course is required beforehand.

Director of services Mary Mulholland said she had gone down for a look at the site recently, and it was ‘extremely impressive’.

“They have done serious work over the summer,” she said.

There was good progress made on earthworks during the summer months, and most of it is now 80% complete. Some outstanding blasting still needs to be carried out at Ballyverneen/Glenmore, Stokestown and Camlin. This work will happen in the coming weeks.

The three Barrow bridge piers and temporary pier on the Kilkenny side of the river are finished, and deck falsework for the construction of the first two approach spans has been completed. The five piers and temporary pier on the other side of the river have also progressed. Approach spans on both sides of the river and the three central towers will be progressed in the months ahead in preparation for the building of the two main bridge spans.

Temporary diversions and speed limits continue to operate on the N25 Wexford Road at Ballymacar and N25 Waterford Road at Glenmore. Diversions are vi newly-constructed road sections, and will remain in place until next year.

The Pink Rock Road remains closed to facilitate Barrow bridge access and construction. The temporary diversion and traffic management plan will remain in place until next June.

Updates on the project are available via the quarterly newsletter, the website www.n25newross.ie, and a telephone online on 1800-815672.