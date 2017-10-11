My Kilkenny Life: Carol Ann Treacy

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Kilkenny?

I would start with a long walk somewhere along the river bank on a sunny morning armed with a camera, followed by a good strong coffee and a nice pastry somewhere in town. We are spoiled for choice in Kilkenny for great places to visit for freshly baked goods and great local produce. In fact, Savour Kilkenny is probably one of my favourite weekends of the year to visit Kilkenny.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime — and why?

Although a contentious issue, I think everyone involved in the Flood Relief Scheme deserves a mention. The changes the scheme brought, although costly, have helped to solve a centuries old problem; namely the destruction of homes and businesses along the banks of the Nore.

What’s your first Kilkenny memory?

Worrying about how Santa was going to get down the chimney with the fire lit. It was a very big concern at the time. I think I was four.

What’s your favourite part of the county — and why?

I love walking in Jenkinstown Woods. When I was a small child my parents used to take myself and my four sisters there frequently for walks and to meet the ‘reindeer’.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I have enjoyed the essays of Hubert Butler and admire the work he has done with the Kilkenny Archaeological Society. As an emerging children’s writer myself (Carol Ann is both the writer and illustrator of a picture book called ‘The Little Lost Cat’s Big Adventure in Kilkenny’) I have been reading quite a number of children’s books lately. Local author Helena Duggan’s ‘A Place Called Perfect’ is an excellent read.

What about a favourite local walk — or view?

I love the Discovery Park in Castlecomer. It’s a great place to bring the kids and they always come back wrecked, in a good way.

What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

I think the pride Kilkenny people have in their heritage is outstanding and this is reflected the fact that many of the beautiful Medieval buildings in the city and county that are not only still standing but are still in use today.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

The shortage of houses with a growing population will be a challenge. Town planning will be very challenging. Already we have seen a huge spike in rents in the city.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

A university campus in the city. There are so many students having to either live away from home or commute to places like Dublin and Waterford and it makes third level so expensive.