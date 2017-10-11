€20,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine seized in Kilkenny garda operation

Gardaí have seized approximately €20,000 worth of drugs during Operation Storm - a three-day garda operation which took place in Kilkenny City this week.

25 arrests were made during the three-day operation which finished today (Wednesday) and 13 suspects were charged with 37 offences.

The arrests were made in connection with crimes committed in Kilkenny including burglaries, thefts against the business community, serious assault and fraud.

18 searches took place under warrant in locations in Dublin, Waterford, Laois, Wicklow. Kildare. Kilkenny and Cork in relation to the investigation of crimes committed in Kilkenny.

A Taser gun was also seized by gardaí as part during operation and a male was arrested in connection with the incident.

150 gardaí and trainee gardaí along with the Air Support Unit, Dog Unit, Horse Unit and the Armed Response Unit took part in the operation.