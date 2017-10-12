Kilkenny city pub owner applies for retention of planning for Tynan's Bridge House
Tom Bohan the owner of Tynan's Bridge House Bar, John's Bridge, Kilkenny has applied to Kilkenny County Council to retain indefinitely the development of a single storey extension to the existing toilets to the rear of the premises, a new concrete floor covering the rear yard area abd removal of the second floor and access stairs in the premises at Tynan's Bridge House Bar, Kilkenny all located within an Architectural Conservation Area.
