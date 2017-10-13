Garda appeal over car break ins overnight in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance following a number of car break ins in the early hours of this morning.

At least eight vehicles were broken into in the Lintown, Newpark and Johnswell area of the city and a quantity of tools were taken. The break ins took place between 2 and 5am today.

"We are asking people living in the area who have CCTV to have a look and if there is anything suspicious to contact us. We are also appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time and witnessed anything unusual to make contact with us and we would urge people not to leave valuables in their vehicles," a garda spokesman said.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.