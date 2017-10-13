St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny annual remembrance Mass

The St Luke's Hospital annual remembrance Mass takes place on Tuesday, October 17 in St. Canice's Church, Dean Street, Kilkenny at 7.30pm. The Mass, organised by the End of Life Committee at the hospital, particularly remembers the patients who died in the Hospital between September 1, 2016 and 31 August, 2017.

However all deceased patients are remembered and their families are also welcome. The Mass is a very poignant and meaningful ceremony and the beautiful choir make it even more special. All are welcome and please bring family members and children along. Refreshments will be served in St Canice's Parish Centre afterwards.