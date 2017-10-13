Kilkenny to get fibre optic broadband three times faster than Dublin's best service, says SIRO

The ESB and Vodafone joint venture SIRO has said residents and businesses in Kilkenny City will soon be able to avail of broadband three times faster than the best service available in Dublin (350 Mbps) and 10 times more powerful than the fastest average internet speed in Ireland.

SRIO is today updating local councillors on the roll-out of their 1 Gigabit (1,000Mbps) broadband network in Kilkenny City. The rollout has already begun in the Lintown, Lakeview and Johnswell Road areas.

When construction is completed, SIRO says around 12,800 homes and business premises in Kilkenny will have access to 100% fibre-optic broadband network. As it is an open access wholesale provider, customers will purchase broadband services from one of SIRO’s retail partners such as Vodafone when service goes live at the end of the year.

SIRO’s Fibre-to-the-Building technology is 100% fibre-optic, with no copper at any point to slow it down. This means that the internet experience of Kilkenny City will be transformed, creating a platform for future economic development in the region.

“SIRO is delighted to be bringing 100% fibre optic broadband to the people of Kilkenny City, a development that will be as transformative as the rollout of electricity was 70 years ago," said Aoife Ni Lochlainn of SIRO.

"The internet is now at the centre of or lives, whether it’s talking to our loved ones overseas, streaming movies, or selling products to the farthest corners of the globe. Having the same Gigabit connectivity as a city like Tokyo means that Kilkenny City will experience the latest advances in online education and entertainment, with local Kilkenny entrepreneurs and businesses able to bring their ideas to life, trading effortlessly around the world.”

Using the existing ESB network, SIRO delivers fibre optic cables all the way to the building. This technology, known as Fibre-to-the-Building, has no copper connections at any point to slow down the network and delivers 1 Gigabit speeds. For context, downloading a high definition (HD) film of 4 GB (Gigabytes) with a 10 Mbps connection takes an hour - with SIRO it takes 30 seconds.

SIRO has formed partnerships with Vodafone, Sky Ireland, BT, enet, Carnsore Broadband, Digiweb, Vodafone, Skytel and WestNet, with more retailers expected to come on board as the company drives competition in the wholesale broadband market.

To register for updates about SIRO, please visit: www.siro.ie.