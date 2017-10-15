WEATHER WARNING: Kilkenny now updated to 'Status Red' along with rest of country

All schools in Kilkenny will be closed tomorrow with Met Eireann officially updating the entire country to a 'Status Red' weather alert tonight.

A Status Red wind warning had been in place for eight counties, including Waterford today, but that has now been extended across the country as Hurricane Ophelia moves closer to Irish shores tonight.

The Department of Education has advised that schools in Status Red areas are to remain closed. The weather warning comes into effect at 6am tomorrow.

The Defence Forces at the local James Stephens Barracks are on standby to help with any serious situation that may arise.

Ophelia is the farthest-east major hurricane ever recorded here. Experts are expecting the storm to be even more severe than Storm Darwin in 2014. That weather event caused hundreds of thousands of euro worth of damage in Kilkenny, and saw the council declare a state of emergency.

The Kilkenny People will be keeping you up to date tomorrow on the storm and all the latest developments on our website, Facebook and Twitter.