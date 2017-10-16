Additional Garda resources in Kilkenny for Hurricane Ophelia

Gardaí are warning people to check on their vulnerable neighbours before Hurricane Ophelia hits Kilkenny.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station said that additional resources have been deployed locally.

"While the warnings are in place we are asking people to stay indoors and not to drive. People should expect the unexpected. We have additional resources in place so we are asking people to contact us if they need us and to check in on elderly and vulnerable people, especially those living alone, before the hurricane hits later this morning," he said.

Anyone in any difficulty should contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000.