Kilkenny County Council Housing Office is open for emergency homeless presentations

People sleeping rough in Kilkenny are being urged to contact the Housing Office on Johns Green and the Good Shepherd Centre this morning to ensure that they are indoors when Hurricane Ophelia arrives later today.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness said that 'one of the biggest concerns right now is for people that may be sleeping rough'.

"Kilkenny County Council's Housing Department is open for emergency cases and homeless presentations. I’m also aware that the Good Shepherd are offering help as always.

“Council staff and those involved in homeless services are going above and beyond their call of duty today to ensure the service and supports are there for those who need it.

“I have driven around myself and I’m aware of two homeless people. I have offered help and I know others have too but that was refused. Help us not always accepted. If anybody knows of anyone sleeping rough in Kilkenny please pass on the details so we can offer assistance.

Gardai are also currently doing a check around the city and county to ensure anybody living or sleeping outdoors has access to safe accommodation.

The Kilkenny emergency helpline number is 056 7794145.