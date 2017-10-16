Kilkenny County Council advises people to remain indoors

Kilkenny County Council has issued an advisory alert asking people to remain indoors and avoid non-essential travel during the onslaught of the storm today.

There is a high risk of falling trees, slates, branches and debris. The council has set up an emergency contact centre to deal with storm-related calls on 056-7794145.

The local co-ordination group met this morning regarding storm Ophelia to prepare for the onset of extreme weather.

Many local businesses are closed today, and the Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny City closes at 11am.

Regular updates will be provided throughout the day on all normal news channels, social media, and the council website.

A temporary contingency plan has been put in place to make shelter available for people sleeping rough today and tonight during the severe weather. Contact the Good Shepherd Centre at 056-7722566 or 087-1225967.

Meanwhile, the HSE is reminding patients and the community to take note of appeals issued during this weekend as regards arrangements that had pertained to today.

All hospital outpatient appointments have been cancelled for today at St Luke's Hospital. Patients who were scheduled to have a planned procedure today have been advised that non urgent procedures have been cancelled. Should any person be unsure or have questions in relation to this, please contact the hospital this morning to confirm if their procedure was going ahead. In order to minimise unnecessary travel risks for patients, only urgent procedures are taking place.

Due to the weather warning only essential community services will operate in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

People with scheduled times or appointments with community HSE mental health services, such as day services, day hospital or outpatients, please note that all of these services have been cancelled for today.

This also applies to people attending older persons and disability HSE day services. For all other non HSE day and community care services, please contact the provider of those services directly.

The Emergency Departments and the National Ambulance Service will operate as normally. Priority will be given to the most urgent cases.