Reports of fallen trees throughout Kilkenny as winds pick up and storm arrives

Kilkenny City is eerily quiet this morning ahead of the arrival of Storm Ophelia, with many shops and businesses opting to close their doors, and people heeding advice to remain inside.

Strong winds are now battering the county, and there have been numerous reports of fallen trees already. The local co-ordination group continues to meet regarding Storm Ophelia.

Members of the public are advised to remain indoors during the severe weather and avoid non-essential travel. Do not to attempt to remove fallen trees. Falling slates, branches and other debris remain a serious risk and members of the public are advised to stay indoors.

A special contact centre has been established to deal with storm related calls on 056-7794145.

Regular updates will be provided throughout the day regarding road closures and other matters on all normal news channels, social media, and the council website.