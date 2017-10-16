Power cuts across Kilkenny as Storm Ophelia unleashes its fury

A number of areas in Kilkenny are without power this afternoon as strong winds from Storm Ophelia wreak havoc across the country.

There are now numerous reports of fallen trees and power outages throughout the county, including Castlecomer, south Kilkenny and parts of the city. Winds continue to rise and outdoors conditions are extremely hazardous.

The storm hit Ireland’s southern coast early this morning bringing gusts in excess of 130km/h, with the initial impact causing damage to the electricity network across southern counties. Falling trees on overhead lines are responsible for most of the damage to the network. Crews across the country are in the process of responding to electricity outages, once it is safe to do so.

As of 12 noon, approximately 120,000 electricity customers are without power. The main areas impacted are in the southern half of the country and include counties Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Limerick.

As the storm tracks across the country, ESB Networks is prioritising emergency situations. Once the electricity network is made safe, our crews will commence restoration of power to our customers.

However, the majority of customers who have lost supply at present will be without power overnight. From previous similar storms, it may take a number of days to restore power to all customers.

It is very important that any customers who use electrically powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.esbpowercheck.ie or on the PowerCheck App for iPhone and Android devices.

If your fault is not logged please report it at https://www.esbnetworks.ie/ power-outages-updates/report- a-power-outage. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available at: www.esbpowercheck.ie.