UPDATE: A number of Kilkenny roads obstructed as storm gusts fell trees and power lines

Trees, large branches, and other obstructive debris has fallen on a number of roads in County Kilkenny, causing disruption or preventing access.

The following roads are reported to be obstructed and should be avoided:

Bennetsbridge Road from Kilkenny at Wallslough junction;

Gowran to Thomastown Road at Gowran Racecourse;

Callan to Clonmel Road

Kilkenny to Ballingarry;

New Ross to the Rower;

Ministers Cross to Urlingford;

Freshford to Clontubrid;

CrossPatrick past school;

Graiguenamanagh to New Ross;

Kells to Newtown at Crowraddy Bridge;

Meallaghmore Windgap near Guinans Pub;

New House Thomastown;

Brennetsbridge to Thomastown;

After Cillin Hill towards Paulstown;

Thomastown to Graiguenamanagh;

Kilkenny to Castlecomer at Dunmore;

Archers Avenue Estate;

Kells Road Kilkenny past St Patrick's.

Members of the public are advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, power outages have been reported in the following areas: Stoneyford, Thomastown, Castlecomer, Kilmoganny, Cuffesgrange, Graignamanagh, Goresbridge, Knocktopher, Ballyragget, Margaret's Field and Keatingstown.

Storm-related issues can be reported to Kilkenny County Councils dedicated Call Centre 056-7794145.