UPDATE: A number of Kilkenny roads obstructed as storm gusts fell trees and power lines
Members of the public are advised to avoid unnecessary travel
Trees have fallen in a number of places around Kilkenny
Trees, large branches, and other obstructive debris has fallen on a number of roads in County Kilkenny, causing disruption or preventing access.
The following roads are reported to be obstructed and should be avoided:
Bennetsbridge Road from Kilkenny at Wallslough junction;
Gowran to Thomastown Road at Gowran Racecourse;
Callan to Clonmel Road
Kilkenny to Ballingarry;
New Ross to the Rower;
Ministers Cross to Urlingford;
Freshford to Clontubrid;
CrossPatrick past school;
Graiguenamanagh to New Ross;
Kells to Newtown at Crowraddy Bridge;
Meallaghmore Windgap near Guinans Pub;
New House Thomastown;
Brennetsbridge to Thomastown;
After Cillin Hill towards Paulstown;
Thomastown to Graiguenamanagh;
Kilkenny to Castlecomer at Dunmore;
Archers Avenue Estate;
Kells Road Kilkenny past St Patrick's.
Members of the public are advised to avoid unnecessary travel.
Meanwhile, power outages have been reported in the following areas: Stoneyford, Thomastown, Castlecomer, Kilmoganny, Cuffesgrange, Graignamanagh, Goresbridge, Knocktopher, Ballyragget, Margaret's Field and Keatingstown.
Storm-related issues can be reported to Kilkenny County Councils dedicated Call Centre 056-7794145.
