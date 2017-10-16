Phone lines down in some parts of County Kilkenny
Phone lines are down in a number of locations
Phone lines are reported down in a number of locations, including Crosspatrick in the north of the county.
Thousands of homes across the city and county are also now without electricity and power is not expected to be restored until tomorrow at the earliest.
The height of the storm is expected to pass over Kilkenny later today and people are being urged to remain indoors until told otherwise by the relevant authorities.
