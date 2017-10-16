Phone lines down in some parts of County Kilkenny

Mary Cody

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Phone lines down in some parts of County Kilkenny

Phone lines are down in a number of locations

Phone lines are reported down in a number of locations, including Crosspatrick in the north of the county.

Thousands of homes across the city and county are also now without electricity and power is not expected to be restored until tomorrow at the earliest.

The height of the storm is expected to pass over Kilkenny later today and people are being urged to remain indoors until told otherwise by the relevant authorities.