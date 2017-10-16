Ophelia: People in Kilkenny urged to conserve water as treatment plants hit by outages

People in Kilkenny are being urged to conserve water this evening with several local water treatment plants affected by power outages caused by Storm Ophelia.

At the affected water treatment plants water will still flow to customers as normal as it is being fed via storage from reservoirs. The council says will take a considerable time for ESB Networks to restore power and water levels will reduce in reservoirs this evening and night.

Loss of supply is highly likely if power is not restored by tomorrow in these areas. People are requested to conserve water to the maximum possible extent to ensure continued supply for as long as possible.

The following areas are affected:

Inistioge/Thomastown

Paulstown/Gorebridge/Gowran

Troyswood (Kilkenny City)

Bennettsbridge

Graignamanagh

Callan.

Mullinabro (supplying south Kilkenny/Ferrybank/Belview)

Glenmore

Ballyragget.

Clogh/Castlecomer.

Clonassy.

Irish Water is collating information on outages and other issues and will be updating its website constantly during this crisis. Crews will be unlikely to be able to respond to breakdowns in plants until it is safe to do so and this may lead to a loss of service for a period. However Irish Water and Local Authorities crews will respond as quickly as possible to restore services when it is safe to do so.

If you have issues with your water supply please view the service supply map on water.ie, visit twitter at @IWCare or call 1850 278 278. If there is a high volume of calls there may be some delay in getting through.