Storm Ophelia: All schools in Kilkenny to remain closed on Tuesday

All primary and secondary schools in Kilkenny will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday).

Minister for Education, Richard Bruton said that 'it is recognised that the decision to close schools will have a major impact on families and on the workforce'.

"However, this decision has been taken in the interests of safety for children and to provide clarity for everyone concerned.

"It is also the case that school authorities will in very many cases not have had an opportunity to check their buildings and confirm they are safe, have power and water, and that routes to the school are safely open," he said.