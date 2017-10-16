Storm Ophelia: Kilkenny remains on red alert tonight

A Met Eireann Status Red Weather warning remains in place for County Kilkenny.

Members of the public are strongly advised to remain indoors and to avoid non-essential travel as road conditions are extremely dangerous due to fallen trees and other debris.

Schools will be closed tomorrow in line with Dept of Education direction. Up to date information on power outages is available on www.powercheck.ie

Road clearance will commence as early as possible, after first light, in the morning.

Kilkenny County Councils dedicated Call Centre closed at 7pm this evening and will reopen at 9am tomorrow morning. Overnight reports of storm related issues can be emailed to ECC@kilkennycoco.ie<mailto:ECC@kilkennycoco.ie> or reported by phone to 1890 252 654.

Regular updates available on www.kilkennycoco.ie<http://www.kilkennycoco.ie/> facebook.com/kilkennycoco #Ophelia.

