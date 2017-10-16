Storm Ophelia: HSE warns service may be affected for a number of days in Kilkenny

The HSE has warned there will likely be some disruption to the health service, including in Kilkenny, over the coming days due to a number of problems caused by Storm Ophelia.

There was a 'significant impact on the vast majority of health and social care services' in Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford. While the conditions are expected to pass over Ireland during the night, some disruption is likely over the coming days due to road conditions, building damage, power outages and disruption to full staffing levels.

Due to cancelled appointments over the past 24 hours and a subsequent 'catch-up' period required, people can expect some delays in their appointments and discharges from hospitals. In the event of a cancellation, people will be contacted by the relevant service.

The safety of patients and clients travelling at this time is paramount. In the event that patients or clients deem it unsafe to travel for an appointment, the service concerned will reschedule this appointment as quickly as possible.

The HSE says that community services’ primary focus will be on dealing with the most vulnerable patients and clients in the first instance. This includes discharging elderly patients, whose discharge may have been delayed due to the weather, to the most appropriate facilities as quickly as possible.

Regarding acute hospital services, the intent is to restore all services over the coming days. It is anticipated that outpatient services will be fully provided tomorrow with a small number of exceptions.

Unfortunately, given the impact of the weather on the hospitals over the past number of hours it may be necessary to cancel some elective surgery tomorrow. Urgent procedures will be protected and these cases will be prioritised. Should any appointments be cancelled tomorrow, hospitals will be in contact with those affected.

There will be a gradual return to normal services over the next few days. The HSE has said it would like thank patients and general public for their support and to thank its own staff for their dedication in coping with the Red weather warning.