Storm Ophelia: Nine water treatment plants in Kilkenny remain without power

Sixteen local water treatment plants have been affected by power outages resulting from Storm Ophelia overnight.

Seven plants now have power restored with normal services resumed as follows:

Bennettsbridge; Clonassy; Mullinabro; Callan; Thomastown; Troyswood; and Ballyragget.

Nine Water plants remain without power at present and are at risk of interruption to water supplies as follows:

Paulstown/Gorebridge/Gowran; Graignamanagh; Glenmore; Clogh/Castlecomer; Inistioge; Outrath; Owning; Galmoy; and Kilmoganny.

People are being urged to conserve water at the moment due to the power outages caused by Storm Ophelia, which have affected some local water treatment plants. It is taking some time to restore power, and water levels are reducing in reservoirs.

People are requested to conserve water to ensure continued supply for as long as possible.

Further notifications are expected from Irish Water. The clean-up operation is under way in Kilkenny this morning, and is being co-ordinated by Kilkenny County Council and emergency services.