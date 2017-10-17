Storm Ophelia: Woodstock Gardens closed, work continues on road clearance around Kilkenny

The stunning Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge will remain closed to the public until further notice due to damage inflicted yesterday during Storm Ophelia.

The south Kilkenny amenity was one of several to suffer in the powerful gusts that hit the county yesterday.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing to clear significant blockages from fallen trees and power lines at the following locations:

Ministers Cross to Urlingford; Thomastown to Graignamanagh; and the N76 Callan to Clonmel. Traffic management is in operation at these locations and work will be ongoing for a number of hours. Drivers are asked to continue to drive with care.

The local co-ordination group met again this morning in regard to cleanup operations after Storm Ophelia. Crews are out since early morning and works continue to clear roads, safeguard and reinstate water supplies and remove debris throughout the county.

Kilkenny County Council would like to thank all the agencies on the local coordination group for their help and assistance during yesterday and today, including Gardaí, HSE, Civil Defence and the Defence Forces. Defence Force personnel are currently assisting with the clean up in Kilkenny City and Thomastown.

"We thank the public for their co-operation and support in heeding warnings and reporting storm related issues throughout the day yesterday," said a statement fro the council.

The contact centre remains in operation until further notice to deal with storm-related calls at 056-7794145.