Kodaline guitar used in plaque to remember Kilkenny teenager

A guitar donated to the Ciara Lawlor Memorial fund by famous Irish pop band, Kodaline is hanging in the Nore Bar in a touching tribute to the teenager who died last year.

Ciara Lawlor died at a Kodaline concert in July 2016 from a heart condition. The band attended her funeral and have remained in contact with Ciara’s family.

In a poignant gesture the band have also written a song in memory of the young Kilkenny woman.

Ciara’s Mum, Eimear also told The Kilkenny People how Kodaline singer, Mark Prendergast and his parents had visited her family during the Summer.

“He handed us a CD and a letter which explained how the band had written a song for Ciara. I listened to the song and it was incredible,” she said adding that the song will not be released until early next year.

The guitar was donated by the band for the Ciara Lawlor Memorial Fund, which has raised in excess of €27,000.

All proceeds were donated to three charities - The Heart House, First Light and Teac Tom.

The guitar donated by Kodaline and was raffled and won by Elly Devane (12) whose parents, Mick and Helen run the Nore Bar on Greens Bridge at the Ciara Lawlor Memorial Walk which took place at the Castle Park earlier this year.

The guitar is now displayed in the bar to remember the popular youngster and some of her friends and family have signed it. The family are hoping that other friends of Ciara will sign it.

Meanwhile the Kodaliners Fan Base have also recently contacted the family.

Every year a Kodaline calendar is produced and the profits made are donated to charity.

This year half of the money will be donated to The Ciara Lawlor Memorial fund . The calendars will be sold online. More information is available from www.kodaliners.com/

kodalinecharity