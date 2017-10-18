Large Monkey puzzle tree among the casualties at Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge

Three separate crews are hard at work on just one stretch of road between Stoneyford and Thomastown trying to clear the fallen remains of eight large trees which could not withstand Storm Ophelia.

The Norelands road in Stoneyford will be closed all day today to facilitate the tree removal efforts. No access will be permitted past the Norelands stud.

The buzz of chainsaws was the soundtrack to yesterday’s efforts as work began on roads around the county where trees and power lines had fallen. ESB crews and tree surgeons were required at some areas to carry out work safely.

Four roads around the county, including at Norelands, remain closed to traffic due to works. The other three are: Rathpatrick (cul de sac – waiting on ESB to clear live wires – currently no definite timeframe); Ballintlea in Mullinavat (waiting on ESB to clear live wires – currently no definite timeframe); and Newchurch, Kilmaganny (Eir working to remove pole – expected to open by 1pm).

Meanwhile, Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge will remain closed to the public until further notice, due to the damage sustained there. Repairs will require tree surgeons and are expected to cost at least €25,000.

Canal Walk in Kilkenny City remains closed also, with some large trees down and some structural damage to walls.