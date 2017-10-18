Appeal for witnesses following attempted break in at Castlecomer garage
Gardaí are investigating an attempted break in to a filling station on the Kilkenny Road in Castlecomer in the early hours of Monday morning.
The culprits tried to gain access to the premises through the roof. They managed to activate the alarm and fled the scene empty-handed.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact them on 056 777 500.
