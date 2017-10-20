Status Yellow warning in effect as Kilkenny prepares for Storm Brian

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Kilkenny this afternoon as the country braces for the arrival of Storm Brian.

The new wind warning, issued at lunchtime on Friday includes the following county: Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Limerick and Tipperary.

They have updated their forecast to say that the storm will bring south or southeast winds, later becoming northwest, resulting in mean wind speeds of 55 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 110 km/h. An Orange alert is in place for neighbouring counties Waterford and Wexford.

The strong winds will occur in various parts of the country during different time periods, with winds in northern areas probably not peaking until Saturday afternoon.

This weather warning is valid from Friday at 10pm until Saturday at 10pm.

