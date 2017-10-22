Kilkenny pub crowned Leinster's Irish Whiskey Bar of the Year 2017

A Kilkenny pub has been named the Leinster Irish Whiskey Bar of the Year for the second year in a row.

The Dylan Whisky Bar on John Street took the title for a consecutive year at the Irish Whiskey Awards, held at the Old Jameson Distillery in Dublin on Thursday. This year’s guest speaker Bernard Walsh, founder and chief executive of Walsh Whiskey Distillery presented the awards across 20 categories, each of which recognised the established and emerging producers within the industry.

The awards, which are now in their fifth year, were judged in blind tasting sessions by members of the Celtic Whiskey Club, the Irish Whiskey Society Whiskey and the Cork Whiskey Society judged the whiskey categories. Overseas members of the Celtic Whiskey Club also had the opportunity to purchase sample packs and vote without having to travel to Ireland. Members of the trade were responsible for judging the white spirit categories of Gin, Vodka and Poitin as well as the Beer and Liqueur categories in a separate tasting session.

For more, visit www.irishwhiskeyawards.com.