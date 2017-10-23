Barnstorm Theatre Company - Bringing creative expertise to Kilkenny businesses

In an exciting new development Barnstorm Theatre Company has teamed up with Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce to host a Presentation Skills workshop. The session is available free of charge to all finalists of the Kilkenny Business Awards 2017 as part of Kilkenny Chamber’s continued support for local businesses.

The ability to deliver a compelling story is the key to successful business presentation. Workshop participants will learn how to outline a strong business model, define a persuasive value proposition and deliver a memorable and impactful proposal.

The workshop is run by Barnstorm’s Development Manager, John O’Brien, who is also an arts and business consultant specialising in strategy and development, and a lecturer in the School of Business in UCD.

"We have to be able to tell the story of our business in a compelling and succinct fashion,” John tells us. “And not merely for the judging panel, but to our customers, shareholders, bank managers. A strong pitch is, in fact, a great story told well. Barnstorm have twenty-five years’ professional experience in telling great stories exceptionally well, so it makes complete sense to share that expertise with the business community, here, in Kilkenny."

John Hurley CEO of the Chamber of Commerce said: "Even business people who are experienced in presenting will benefit from this session. It is a huge challenge to make an effective pitch presentation in just ten minutes; wouldn’t it be something to talk about if those who attended this workshop all won awards in their categories?!"

The workshop took place last Friday at the Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce Office at The Maltings, Tilbury Place.