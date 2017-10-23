Date set for Freshford murder trial

A date has been set for the trial of a 31-year-old man charged with the murder of a Latvian woman.

Renars Veigulis, originally from Latvia but with an address at Bridge Street, Freshford, Co Kilkenny, is charged with murdering Rita Apine (29), at that address on May 14 this year.

At the Central Criminal Court today (Monday), Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy fixed the trial for November 5, 2018. The case is due to last up to three weeks.