Packed to the Rafters - for the New Menu Launch at The Rafter Dempseys in Kilkenny

The Rafter Dempsey’s new menu launch literally packed them to the rafters as the good people of Kilkenny came out to support Gerry Rafter and his new kitchen team.

Focusing on clean fresh local food the new menu provided lots of tasty treats on the night with music and entertainment into the wee hours!

A whole new menu was launched last Friday night to show how pub food can be as good as the finest restaurants in Kilkenny. The new kitchen team - Chefs Susan Power and Milan Bernard in collaboration with Chef Anne Neary pulled out all the stops to create an unique new menu.

Susan is confident to say 'our menu offers affordably priced, seasonal local food with a modern twist. It’s comforting but not heavy, food that satisfies without feeling calorie dense or overly rich'.

Gerry Rafter, proprietor of The Rafter Dempsey’s says they are open for dining business seven days a week, serving hearty and healthy breakfasts until noon, followed by lunch and dinner daily.

As an added on service Gerry is encouraging those on the run at lunchtime to simply ring them up to pre-order their lunch, he says 'meal times are precious and more and more people are trying to fit in chores or even exercise during their lunch breaks, so we are offering a pre-order service for you to get the most out of your break'.

The Rafter Dempsey’s new menu will retain the much loved Sizzling Angus Steak cuts on the Stone, served with Dublin Bay prawns or why not try the lamb cutlets on stone. However the new menu is offering food with a twist with their new winter and summer beef and chicken salads as well as a number of healthy sides and a sin free desert!

The new menu also boasts lots of produce from local producers, such as homemade trout pâté using smoked trout from the award winning Goatsbridge Trout Farm. Chef Susan Power says “We believe is in giving the best to our customers by only using the best, hence offering sustainable sources of fresh local food. Mullins Butchers, only a stone’s throw up the street, are excellent craft butchers and offer us meat sourced from Kilkenny’s lush rural surrounds. Elsewhere Kells Wholemeal in Bennettsbridge supplies us with the finest flour for our daily fresh baked goods. From Cuffsgrange we have Highbank Organic Orchard’s apple syrup and delicious treacle used throughout the menu. We take pride in sourcing the freshest of seasonal local vegetables from the South East.”

For more information please visit http://www.rafterdempseys.ie”