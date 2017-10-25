BREAKING: Second drugs seizure in South Kilkenny during Operation Storm
Two suspects held in connection to seizures
Cannabis plants. File picture
A significant amount of cannabis was seized today by gardaí at a residential property in Thomastown.
A man was arrested and is being questioned at Kilkenny Garda Station in connection with the seizure.
This morning in a separate search approximately E2,000 worth of worth of ecstasy and amphetamines were seized in a rural location outside Kilmoganny. A 23-year-old male was arrested and is being detained at Thomastown Garda Station.
The seizures are not believed to be connected.
Operation Storm - a high profile garda operation is ongoing today in South Kilkenny. To date 16 arrests have been made and eight searches have taken place.
