Kilkenny's Community Radio back on the air this Friday

Community Radio Kilkenny City 88.7fm returns to the local airwaves this week, seven days a week, with dozens of familiar names and voices ready to get back in the studio.

Everyone involved in the ever-popular station and its loyal listeners have been waiting for this day for months — even years in some cases. The station will go live on air from this Friday, October 27 — right in time for the Hallowe’en Bank Holiday weekend.

“We aim to be a platform for all the voices of this city and demonstrate the wealth of talent, diversity and personality that Kilkenny has to offer,” says station manager Declan Gibbons.

The station has operated a series of temporary 100-day pilot community licences in recent years. This full licence is now a chance to build on the rich legacy of broadcasting in Kilkenny City.

