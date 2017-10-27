Garda investigation underway into incident in Ballyragget

Gardaí in Kilkenny have confirmed that an investigation is under way into an incident in Ballyragget on Tuesday night.

Lewd images appeared online of an event, described by the GAA as a private function but in some of the images, the trophy for the Intermediate Hurling Championship is visible.

St Patrick's had won the Kilkenny IHC title on Sunday. Officials from the Ballyragget club have said that they will co-operate fully with any investigation.

County Officers will review their findings in the coming days and have said that Kilkenny GAA will be making no further public comment at this time.