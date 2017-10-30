Kilkenny author's new book 'The Open Gardens of Ireland" to feature on RTE's Nationwide tonight

Kilkenny author and gardening expert, Shirley Lanigan will feature on Nationwide tonight at 7pm on RTE 1 television.

The Nationwide team and herself will visit some of the magnificent gardens contained in her new, best selling book, The Open Gardens of Ireland.

Shirley spent two years, criss-crossing the island, visiting every garden she could find

that opens its doors to the public to include in the book.

These include postage stamp town gardens and huge historic demesnes, roof gardens and island gardens. As she travelled she was chased by swans and swarms of bees. She learned how to mind orphaned baby birds, barn owls and terrapins. She met herds of swimming cattle and work parties of pigs, people building follies and some repairing miniature castles.

She spent long hours entertaining Dutch hitchhikers and got marooned and surrounded by

Loyalist parades and herded by sheep dogs around the roads of Cork. She found 427 gardens and met 427 owners and gardeners. As she did with her last two books, she has promised never to do it again.

She lives in Kilkenny, is married to a committed non-gardener but thinks that one of their two children might possibly have been hit with the bug.